It’s always exciting when the sun sets a little earlier, the mornings are a little more crisp and the fall sports get underway.
Penn Cambria’s football boosters held their annual bonfire last week in Lilly. They joined most other programs in the region with the kickoff, while some also held media day and nights to meet the team.
You can see the enthusiasm to be back home on the face of Penn Cambria’s head football coach, Nick Felus. I’m sure his folks, Mike and Patsy, are glad he’s coaching in Cresson.
With several area volleyball programs reigning as state champions or runners-up, local teams have been gearing up for the season.
Mike Hogan at Northern Cambria will lead the PIAA Class A state champions into what should be another successful campaign.
The team has the core nucleus returning, and finished as champions of the Mount Aloysius College summer league.
Laura Swank will coach one of her daughters on the volleyball court, Mary, while Hannah works hard for the Bishop McCort squad. Fall sports will be enjoyed by all, as father, Mike, coaches junior high volleyball at Meyersdale.
Volleyball officiating may look different, as referees now have the option to wear a white shirt for matches. They still can wear the stripes, it is up to the duo officiating the match if they will wear white or stripes.
I’m sure Central Cambria golf coaches Keith Gilkey and Gretchen Getz are excited for another successful season from their golfers. I know that Toni Filak-Krug, a mom of Penn Cambria golfers, is certainly cheering on the blue and black at the links.
I’m sure we will still be seeing several of our local soccer programs in inter-district and state-level competition as the season winds down, with many strong soccer athletes across our region.
As the fall sports get into full-swing, Bishop Carroll announced last week that Penn Cambria junior high girls’ basketball coach, John Bianconi, has been named the Lady Huskies’ new head girls’ basketball coach. Bianconi will take the reigns of a program Bob Gongloff brought back to life over the past five years.
Regardless of the sport, the fall teams are all fun to watch.
I hope you’ll stay positive and supportive from the stands, and enjoy the journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.