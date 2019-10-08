Gabby Krug was recognized with earning 1,000 assists during her sophomore season as a setter at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School. The Cresson native transferred from Bishop Carroll, where she started and had impressive stats as a freshman leader.
It was no surprise that Krug joined the team at Division I St. Francis University, under head coach Sara McMullen. As a freshman in Loretto, Krug has already been a contributor.
Gabby, playing defensive specialist or libero for the Red Flash, added five digs vs The Citadel, seven against Akron, nine in a match against Seton Hall, and seven against Eastern Kentucky.
She has played in 33 sets in 13 matches this season, also adding a handful of assists.
Able to coach Krug in junior high and ninth grade, I was always impressed with her dedication and drive to win. She is certainly a fierce competitor, and that is a great asset for the Red Flash.
As the season has progressed, I am sure Krug has been transitioning to college life and Division I athletics, while also continuing to sharpen her volleyball schools. She has always had a high volleyball IQ, and a desire to continue learning so she could get better in the sport she loves.
Krug’s parents, Don and Danielle, and sister Kaitlyn are proud of her, and made the short trek to Loretto recently to watch her in her first home match.
They also travel often to the Red Flash away matches.
Gabby will be a force for the Loretto program, as she has been taught to be strong mentally and physically on the court, and to work hard in the classroom.
I am sure we will see and hear her name more as she continues her college career.
