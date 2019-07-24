Former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Hines Ward is one of the New York Jets’ four interns in camp as part of the Bill Walsh minority coaching fellowship.
He joins former Jets WR David Clowney, currently the WRs and TEs coach and co-coordinator at Howard University; Stephen Bravo-Brown, Missouri State’s assistant WRs coach; and Bowie State head coach Damon Reginald Wilson. Former Jets left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson and linebacker Calvin Pace will serve as the team’s two Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship participants as part of the NFL’s Football Development program.
