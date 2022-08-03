The Ligonier Valley School District will dedicate the former Laurel Valley High School football playing surface as Jerry Page Field at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.
A community football day will take place at Jerry Page Field, 138 Education Way, New Florence. Flag football will begin at 11 a.m., followed by third and fourth grade football at 1 p.m. The fifth and sixth grade football teams will play at 3:30 p.m.
There will be an open concession stand, 50/50 and some additional events. The Ligonier Valley School District marching band will be in attendance, as well as many from throughout the community, including the Page family.
“Coach Page was an institution in our community for many generations of students and athletes,” Ligonier Valley youth football President John Fogle said. “At Laurel Valley, he was a teacher, the head coach of the football and baseball teams, and actively involved with the basketball team. While most people knew him for those titles, he was a neighbor and a friend to so many people. You could write a book about the stories from people who knew him. He demanded excellence from everyone he was teaching, but he also had a huge heart and truly cared about everyone he worked with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.