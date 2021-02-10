The Jerome Sportsmen’s Club has been selected to host the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Junior Olympic smallbore and air rifle championships at its indoor range facility.
Coach Barry Rininger of the Jerome junior rifle team is organizing the event.
“They try to rotate this meet to three of the larger shooting facilities, us, Palmyra and Washington,” Rininger said. “It’s a good thing for the club and gives us the opportunity to give back.
“Among the top shooters in the county, many are from our club’s member schools, Conemaugh Township, North Star, Berlin, Somerset and Windber. It gives these kids exposure because many are trying to get into college on rifle scholarships. It helps build character and they meet a lot of different people, including college athletes, Olympians and those in the Air Force and Naval academies.”
The Jerome Sportsmen’s Club is located near Hollsopple, and the meet will begin at noon Saturday and run for the next two consecutive weekends on Feb. 19-21 and 26-28. The event is sponsored by Pennsylvania Rifle and Pistol Association, sanctioned by USA Shooting and is a three-position Olympic-style event.
“I am excited to let you know your club has been selected as host site for the Pennsylvania Junior Olympic Rifle Competition (JORC),” said Alex Szablewski, senior manager at USA Shooting in an announcement to Rininger last fall. “Without your help, the program would not exist and the efforts by you, your rifle team members and volunteers, are truly appreciated by USA Shooting.”
During the JORC match, competitors between the ages of 13 and 20 will shoot both 22-caliber LR ammo and 177-caliber air rifles. Approximately 70 competitors are currently registered for the event over the next three weekends.
“The participants will shoot six targets each in the three-position smallbore in the prone, kneeling and standing positions and in air rifle, which is from the standing position,” Rininger said. “We had expected a fairly large crowd to be there, but the COVID has limited the number of out of town people there.”
When in 22-caliber events, participants fire at paper targets. Spotting scopes are used to evaluate each strike on their targets. Only metallic sights are used, and no telescopic sights are allowed.
Once a match is complete, the targets are scanned into an Orion Scoring System. The Orion generates a printout listing the score of each shot to the 10th degree. It also depicts, in color, the size and shape of each target group. Individuals are scored as a member of a team and as individuals. All scores are sent via email to USA Shooting.
Those with the highest scores can earn invitations to compete in the National Junior Olympic Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This event annually attracts top shooters from all over America. Exact dates of this competition, set for sometime in April, will be announced later in the year.
For more information, contact Rininger at 814-233-6000 or media representative Joe Workosky at 814-248-0274 or at bsrbuildigsystems@gmail.com, Joe@TheGraphicWorksUSA.com or check the website at www.JeromeRifleTeam.com.
