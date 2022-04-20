Jennerstown Speedway Complex will hold the first of two practice day events on Saturday at the .522-mile asphalt track.
A second practice day will be held on April 30.
The pit gate will open at 9 a.m. Rookie practice sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
Practice in six racing divisions will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. The divisions include Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Street Stocks, Chargers and Fast 4s.
In March, track General Manager Bill Hribar announced that Jennerstown Speedway Complex would once again be NASCAR-sanctioned in 2022.
Jennerstown Speedway is among the oldest short-track facilities in the United States and had a long association with NASCAR that lasted through the 2008 season.
After being dormant from 2009 through 2013, Jennerstown came back in 2014, and new owners John Morocco, Richard Pologruto and Larry Hemminger took the reigns in 2019.
Jennerstown Speedway will celebrate its opening night on Saturday, May 7 with racing in six divisions.
