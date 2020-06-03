Jennerstown Speedway Complex is kicking off its 2020 season Saturday with a five-division racing program.
“We normally begin May 1. We are four weeks behind because of COVID-19,” said Billy Hribar, general manager at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
“It’s been a humbling experience,” Hribar said. “We didn’t know if any racing was going to take place at all. Drivers are motivated, humbled and excited to get back to the sport that they love.
“And I think the residents of Somerset County and surrounding communities are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
The program includes Martella’s Pharmacy late models, Stoystown Auto Wreckers modifieds, Ron’s Collision Center street stocks, Farmers Union Co-op chargers, and Somerset Trust Company’s fast and furious fours (four cylinders).
The main gates at the Speedway open at 4 p.m. Saturday. The racing program begins at 6 p.m.
Jason Busch will drive car 42 in the modified division.
“I’m looking forward to getting back out there,” he said. “It’s been weeks with this pandemic and not being able to start on time. I know the Speedway and ownership have been doing a good job of figuring everything out with the guidelines for reopening.”
Safety precautions
COVID-19 recommendations call for crew members to wear masks in the pits. In addition, masks are recommended but not mandatory for spectators, Hribar said.
He also is encouraging social distancing among spectators.
“You would certainly hope that any self-respecting adult could monitor the situation on their own and apply common sense as they do in the grocery store,” Hribar said.
Busch said practices last week at the Speedway went smoothly.
“Everybody was doing their part in social distancing,” he said. “It’s just good to be back out there.”
He said he was thankful for the effort made by the Speedway owners to open.
“The season usually runs until September,” Busch said. “I’d like to see them maybe make up a couple races we missed, but weather on the mountain gets bad in October. We’ll see.”
