The Jennerstown Speedway Complex announced the .522-mile asphalt track will return to its NASCAR roots in 2022.
“I’m very pleased to announce the Jennerstown Speedway Complex will be once again NASCAR sanctioned,” General Manager Bill Hribar said during a video announcement Thursday on the track’s Facebook page.
Jennerstown Speedway is among the oldest short-track facilities in the United States and had a long association with NASCAR that lasted through the 2008 season. After being dormant from 2009 through 2013, Jennerstown came back in 2014 and new owners John Morocco, Richard Pologruto and Larry Hemminger took the reigns in 2019.
“Each year, we continually try to grow the race track. We try to make improvements,” Hribar said in the video. “We try to align ourselves with organizations, series that are going to keep taking us to the next level and get us that national recognition that Jennerstown had many years ago.
“We had an opportunity present itself a few short weeks ago.”
Hribar said discussions about the NASCAR affiliation materialized almost unexpectedly during a recent trip he made to Florida. After in-person conversations, meetings, phone calls and emails, the agreement became a reality.
“They’ve had record crowds at Daytona, record crowds in California, great crowds in Las Vegas,” Hribar said. “People just want out of their house and to go see things. Being able to run that NASCAR badge for our drivers, for our fans and for our sponsors really opens up a whole new pipeline and stream for the race track to put our name out there.
“People grew up with Jennerstown Speedway with the ASA days. They grew up with the Busch North Series. The Whelen Modified Tour. This just brings that all back into perspective with great benefits for the race track drivers, fans and sponsors.”
Hribar said Jennerstown Speedway proactively addressed what he saw as a potential concern.
“Right away, everyone is going to react with, ‘Oh, now we have to buy a license. All the fees go up,’ ” Hribar said. “The only individuals that will have to buy a NASCAR license at Jennerstown Speedway are the drivers. With that comes intrinsic benefits. Those drivers will be eligible for national recognition on points. They will be nationally recognized with awards. Our late models have a very lucrative point fund that is attached to it in conjunction with the Jennerstown point fund.
“There is a lot of great resources for the drivers that will benefit them. This isn’t a, ‘We take and don’t give anything back.’ It’s a wonderful program that comes back to the drivers.”
Hribar also said a $300,000 upgrade to LED lighting is complete.
“You’re going to see this bright, vibrant light around the race track,” said Hribar, who noted all events will be streamed live on FloRacing. “We went from 33 poles in the infield to 15 on the entire complex. It’s really exciting to elevate those lights, concentrate those lights and showcase our racers.”
Racing begins at Jennerstown Speedway Complex on April 23 and runs through Oct. 1.
