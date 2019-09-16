FILE - In this July 14. 2012, file photo, driver Michael Stefanik smiles as he shows off how much he won by during the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. Stefanik beat Ron Silk. Modified stock car great Stefanik has been killed in a single-engine plane crash. He was 61. State police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2019, in Sterling near the Rhode Island state line. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)