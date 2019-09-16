Seven-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and short track racing legend Mike Stefanik was killed in a plane crash Sunday in Sterling, Connecticut.
Stefanik, 61, raced at Jennerstown Speedway with the Whelen Modified Tour and last ran the series in 2014. He is the division’s all-time winningest driver with 74 career victories in 453 starts from 1985 to 2014.
In addition to his seven Whelen Modified Tour titles (1989, ’91, ’97, ’98, 2001, ’02, ’06), Stefanik also won championships on the former Busch North Series (now K&N Pro Series East) in 1997 and 1998. That series also raced at Jennerstown.
In the summer of 1998, Stefanik won both the modified race in June and Pro Series race in August at the Laurel Highlands oval.
Stefanik was piloting the plane, according to the Associated Press.
The crash occurred near the Rhode Island state line and Stefanik was transported from the scene with severe injuries and burns, police said. He was later pronounced dead, according to the AP.
NASCAR confirmed Stefanik’s death on Sunday night in a statement.
“Mike Stefanik was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, but even more so, he was a true representative of our sport,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “His tough, competitive nature and excellence on the race track won him the respect and admiration of fans and competitors alike.
“His career stretched more than 30 years, bridging the generations between Jerry Cook and Richie Evans to our current drivers. He recorded achievements in this sport that are likely untouchable, and his legacy as a champion will endure.
“We will keep his wife Julie and his family and friends in our prayers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.