Jennerstown Speedway will host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race scheduled for Saturday.
The featured Jennerstown Salutes 150 will start at 7:44 p.m.
A Memorial Day celebration will take place in Pennsylvania for the fourth race of the Whelen Modified Tour season. The event will remember those lost serving the country in war, while also keeping in mind those who are currently serving or suffering from effects from war.
The race will include special appearances by Gold Star Family members and will honor a large number of fallen heroes, specifically on each car. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour cars will each carry the name of a veteran lost in war on the side of their 600-horsepower machines for competition.
The gates open at 2:30 p.m., with the first race to start at 5 p.m.
