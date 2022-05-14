JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – The scent of early afternoon rain soon gave way to the smell of burning rubber at Jennerstown Speedway Complex on Saturday evening’s opening night at the race track.
Having been postponed from last weekend’s original opening date, it was a relieving sight to see the rains break up before any substantial water build-up could slick the asphalt track.
Racers had the special distinction of participating at a NASCAR-sanctioned track for the first time at Jennerstown since 2014.
“We thought this was perfect timing to partner with NASCAR, because we really think that we represent the best of what the sport has to offer,” Jennerstown Speedway General Manager Bill Hribar said.
Even with the threat of rainy weather in the region, a few long-time spectators were adamant that the clouds in the air were mild compared to the weather at races past.
“I remember races where we had to bundle up in five layers,” said George Sleasman of Somerset. “And then there’s been times where it’s so hot you need to find shade.”
However, Sleasman and Alan Pettitt of Jenners were mostly focused on getting the night’s racing underway after posting up in their usual spot in Turn 4.
The racers, were antsy to get out on the track after last week’s postponement.
One of the youngest drivers at the track, Johnathan Haburcsak of Jerome, was anxious to get on the track and get some experience under his belt in the fast 4s division.
“Last year was actually my first year getting behind the wheel of a race car,” Haburcsak said. “I’m much more confident with this new car that I purchased from Michael Saler - it’s faster and handles better.”
Saler, a veteran driver from Somerset, also expressed his excitement to finally get behind the wheel for a meaningful race.
“I had to put in a lot of work over the winter to get this car together, so I’m ready,” said Saler.
This is Saler’s first year racing in the street stocks division, after previously competing in the Fast 4s division. He was the 2021 champion in that division, and wanted a new challenge this season.
“It’s different going from racing a four-cylinder to a big V-8 now,” said Saler. “So I’ve been itching to get out here and get some time in to see how it goes.”
Once the first heat laps finally began, a perfect night of short-track racing ensued.
The street stocks were the first division to hit the track. The 10-car, 20-lap feature race was dominated by Casey Fleegle of Friedens.
An early lead by Greg Burbridge was conceded to Fleegle on Lap 2. Only a caution on Lap 7 brought the field closer to him. He sped to a 10-second lead after the yellow flag. Dale Kimberly, of Sutersville, took second place, and Harold Meyers from Friedens was third.
After winning 11 of 13 races this past season, it appears as if Fleegle will again be the driver to beat in the street stocks division.
In the modified division, Central City’s John Fama found Victory Lane for the first time in his racing career. He led almost the entire race, but had to hold off a furious late push from Boswell’s Doug Glessner. Tom Golik from West Newton took third.
“I knew we’d get to Victory Lane sooner or later, and it’s taken a lot of work to get here,” Fama said. “We knew we had a pretty good setup tonight. So we had high expectations, and our team lived up to them.”
Sixteen-year-old phenom Will Hemminger of Stoystown won the 2021 pro stock division championship before he even acquired a driver’s license. He again cruised to the checkered flag in the pro stocks division. Jeff Giles of Acme and Preston Cope rounded out the top three.
The chargers division was the first race of the night under the track’s new LED lights. Scott Mitchell of Somerset was victorious after passing Nate Valente halfway through the 15-lap feature. Nick Niemiec of Acosta finished in third.
Lance Shawley of Stoystown persevered through two caution flags to win the fast 4s division race. Haburcsak took second place in his new car. Caleb Vasos from Stoystown was third.
The capstone race of the night featured the late models. Gary Wiltrout of Somerset took home the first-place trophy after grabbing the lead from Mike Hemminger of Stoystown with only two laps to go. Hemminger and Barry Awtey of Jenners took second and third, respectively.
“Tonight was a great way to kick off the season, and we’re looking forward to keeping this momentum going all summer,” said Hribar. “Given the weather today, I think some people are going to wake up tomorrow morning and be surprised we got all the races in.”
