JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Five drivers parked in Victory Lane for the first time this season during Saturday’s five-division event at Jennerstown Speedway.
Angie Kimberly claimed the checkered flag in a street stocks make-up feature from June 3, taking the lead after race leaders Kelly Shaulis, Brent Bickerstaff and Dale Kimberly were involved in a front-stretch wreck with two laps remaining. Bickerstaff and his crew were able to repair his ride and take the night’s regular scheduled street stock race.
Josh Dunmyer picked up the win in the first of two pro stocks races on the evening with Aaron Van Fleet taking the division's second race.
Jason Busch crossed the line first in the modified feature, while Jeremy Shaffer held off Barry Awtey to win the late model race.
In the four-cylinder circuit, R.J. Dallape topped the field for his fourth win this season.
There was no race in the chargers division.
