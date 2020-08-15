JENNERSTOWN – Due to a rainy weather forecast, Jennerstown Speedway cancelled its five-division racing program along with its autograph session on Saturday night, track officials said.
The Whelen Modified Tour returns to the Laurel Highlands oval next Saturday. The Laurel Highlands 150, featuring NASCAR's oldest touring series, will be joined on the race card by the late model division.
The previously rained out Hall of Fame induction ceremony and fireworks display have been rescheduled, and both are now part of the five-division racing program on Sept. 5.
