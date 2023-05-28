The five-team Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League will have a different look as its season opens on Thursday with a Sargent’s Stadium at the Point doubleheader and a single game at Central Cambria High School.
Defending champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors left the league after a successful seven-season run that included three trips to the AAABA Tournament championship round (2022, 2017, 2016).
A new franchise, The Hill Group, will enter the JCBL this year.
Returning franchises are Laurel Auto Group, Mainline Pharmacy, Martella’s Pharmacy and O.
“Despite losing a team, we remain at five teams after adding a franchise,” JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton said. “We’re looking for another competitive year. We’re looking to keep the trend going of the Johnstown franchises being very competitive in the AAABA Tournament.
“The last few years, our teams have made a run to the championship game.”
Martella’s Pharmacy won the 2018 AAABA Tournament, becoming the first and so far only Johnstown franchise to capture the championship since the event began in 1945.
Martella’s Pharmacy returned to the title game in 2019, but lost in a rematch against New Orleans, the same team that beat Paul Carpenter last August and in 2017.
This year, each JCBL team will play a 28-game regular-season schedule. Four teams will advance to the league semifinal playoff series.
In addition to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, games will be played on the artificial surfaces at Central Cambria High School, Forest Hills High School and Mount Aloysius College, as well as on the natural surface at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
