Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors clinched its third straight regular-season title early enough to set up its pitching staff for the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League postseason.
That bodes well for manager Dave Sheriff’s team, which also has a productive, often explosive, offense.
“It’s a nine-inning game. We’ve got to prepare for our pitching staff to go nine innings strong,” said Sheriff, whose team went 21-7 to earn the top seed against No. 4 O in the best-of-5 semifinal round. “We were able to rest our starters.”
Game 1 will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Roxbury Park.
Second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy (15-13) will face third-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy (14-14) in Friday night's late semifinal game at Roxbury.
O manager Ken Ashbrook’s team went 12-16 and hopes to regain its early season form. The franchise opened 11-7 and had a firm grasp on second place in the five-team league. Then, O lost nine of its final 10 games since July 5.
“We have been in a funk the last week of the season,” Ashbrook said. “Having 11 straight games in eight days is no way to end the regular season, and it has taken its toll.”
Paul Carpenter is trending in the opposite direction, with nine wins in 11 contests since June 30.
PCCA won the season series 5-2 over O, but one of O’s victories was 7-1 on Monday. Paul Carpenter came back to mercy-rule O 11-0 on Tuesday.
“Our whole offense is pretty much back,” said Sheriff, whose team advanced to the semifinal round of the 2021 AAABA Tournament after winning the JCBL regular-season and playoff crowns a year ago. “With the addition of (Tim) Quinn, who is leading our team with nine home runs, and another big bat in Nick Fleming from the left side, we’re positive and happy with the way our offense has produced.”
Paul Carpenter’s Jayden Taitano (.507), Aiden Dunlap (.444) and Noah Sweeney (.425) have three of the league’s top-four batting averages.
Quinn led the league with nine home runs, one more than his teammate Taitano. Sweeney had a league-best 11 doubles, and Paul Carpenter’s Billy Perroz had nine two-baggers. Quinn led the JCBL with 29 runs scored, and Taitano drove in a league-high 39 runs.
“I think we match up well against Paul Carpenter,” Ashbrook said. “Two great hitting teams. If our pitching is on, this series could go either way.”
O’s Branden Kanick (.408), Jayden Walker (.388) and Jake Bredl (.383) are among the batting leaders. Kanick has six doubles and Walker, five. Kanick blasted six home runs, scored 26 times and drove in 23 runs. Veterans Corey Cavalier (97) and Jake Shope (95) each are near the career 100-hit milestone.
“We just want to get back to the basics at the plate,” Ashbrook said. “Our guys were hitting the ball very well and then we kind of just slumped off. We need better approaches at the plate.”
Paul Carpenter right-hander Jacob Bazala went 5-0 with a 1.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. Right-handers Tyler Dancu and Luke Treloar, and left-hander Nate Davis, the 2020 Pete Vuckovich Award winner, each went 3-0.
“We definitely have depth,” Sheriff said. “Bazala can throw multiple games. He can come in relief and throw two or three innnigs a game. That’s what he did in college (at Mercyhurst University)."
O right-hander Colton Cornell went 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. Right-hander Ty Ryen fanned 28 batters in 25 innings. Brayden Mennett converted two saves.
“We went after it at the end of the season with Ty Ryen and Colton Cornell on the mound,” Ashbrook said. “We’re not sure who we’re going to start.”
The best-of-5 series between the second and third seeds pairs two hot franchises.
Mainline Pharmacy, with many of the players on the former Smith Transport team, finished with six straight victories.
Manager Tim Rubal’s squad overcame a difficult stretch of eight losses in 10 games from June 21 to July 5.
Martella’s Pharmacy ended a three-game skid by winning its final two games of the regular season. Manager Kerry Pfeil’s team is 7-4 since June 28.
Martella’s took the season series over Mainline, 5-2.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac was third in the league with a .430 batting average. Josh Ulery (.337), Aidan Shephard (.325) and Seita Shiratori (.313) also are batting leaders.
Ulery contributed six doubles. Shephard also added four homers and four doubles. Glumac scored 21 runs, and Ulery drove in 17 runs.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Garrett Starr had a 1.35 ERA in 26 2/3 innings, and Seth Shuey had a 2.43 ERA in 33 1/3 frames. Shuey struck out 31 batters, and Luke Schrock fanned 23.
The Martella’s Pharmacy offense is led by Jared Dowey, who batted .375 with five doubles, five home runs, 17 runs scored and 18 RBIs. In 2021, Dowey shared the Ken Horoho Award as the league’s top rookie, and he earned the 2021 Point Stadium Award after hitting for the cycle in the AAABA Tournament.
Jake Felton batted .323 with five doubles, five homers and 17 runs for Martella’s.
On the mound, Dowey had a 1.50 ERA in 30 innings, going 3-0 with two saves and a league-high 50 strikeouts. Austin Lewis went 3-1 with 40 strikeouts in 33 innings. In 13 innings pitched, Michael Marinchak struck out 21 batters and posted a 0.69 ERA.
