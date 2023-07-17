Derek Hald, Zach Ramach

O catcher Derek Hald fields a late pickoff throw as Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach scores on a single by Owen McDermott in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Game 3 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point was postponed due to rain on Monday night.

The game between regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy and fourth-seeded O will be made up at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sargent’s Stadium. Game 4 will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The best-of-5 series is tied at 1-all.

Second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy swept its three-game series against third-seeded Laurel Auto Group and awaits the winner of the other semifinal series.

