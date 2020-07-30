“O” 11, Smith Transport 4: In Thursday’s early contest at Sargent’s Stadium, Nate Horner pitched a complete game, scattering five hits, as O clinched the fourth playoff berth with a victory over Smith Transport
Jake Shope went 2-for-3 with two runs and one run batted in for O. Cole Maranowski had two hits, two runs and drove in a run. Jayke Saiani had two hits, including a double and one run batted in.
The O also had a hit, two runs and two RBIs by Corey Cavalier. Ryan Mastovich had a hit, a walk and two runs scored. Zach Malay doubled.
Joe Kovachick led Smith Transport with two hits, one run and one run batted in.
Logan Webb and Devin Kretchman each had a hit and a run. John Caldwell had a hit and drove in a run.
O finished 7-21, two games ahead of 5-23 Smith Transport.
A Smith Transport win would have set a tie and forced a one-game play-in. Instead, O will face top-seeded Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 3, Martella’s Pharmacy 2: In Thursday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Bobby Kusinsky hit a one-out triple in the bottom of the seventh and scored on Cody Hupp’s sacrifice fly to center field as regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors earned a walk-off win over runner-up Martella’s Pharmacy.
Mario Disso doubled and scored a run for Paul Carpenter, which finished 26-2 during the regular season and will open the playoffs on Friday against fourth-seeded O.
Grant Norris went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one run batted in for Martella’s Pharmacy. Zach Mancz went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and a walk.
Martella’s Pharmacy will play third-seeded Laurel Auto Group in the semifinals in Friday’s second game of the semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.