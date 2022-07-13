Wednesday
Mainline Pharmacy 10, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8: Josh Ulery’s two-run home run in the seventh broke an 8-all tie as Mainline Pharmacy closed the regular season with a come-from-behind win over first-place Paul Carpenter at Roxbury Park, sealing the second seed in the upcoming postseason.
Ulery had three hits and drove in four runs for Mainline Pharmacy, which saw Seita Shiratoni, Aidan Shephard and Lenny Piccini each collect two hits. Shiratoni and Shephard also chased in two runs during the victory.
Paul Carpenter’s Jace Cappelinni had three hits and three RBIs while Jayden Taitano had two RBIs.
Tuesday
Mainline Pharmacy 7, O 5 (8): Evan Becquet provided a sacrifice fly and Aidan Shephard added an RBI double in the eighth inning as Mainline Pharmacy came from behind to claim the late game at Roxbury Park.
Mainline Pharmacy tallied a pair of runs in the seventh to force the game into extra innings. Garrett Prosper (two runs) blasted a two-run homer.
Shephard finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Lenny Piccini homered.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Josh Ulery went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs.
O’s Jayden Walker contributed two RBIs. Corey Cavalier, Colton Cornell and Jake Shope drove in one run apiece.
