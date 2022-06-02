Mainline Pharmacy 2, Martella’s Pharmacy 1 (8): Aidan Shephard’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled Mainline Pharmacy to a narrow victory over Martella’s Pharmacy in Thursday’s early Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Mainline’s John Caldwell struck out the side in the eighth inning for the victory.
Bryce McCleester drove in Martella’s lone run in the sixth inning.
O 14, Martella's Pharmacy 4 (5): Branden Kanick went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs to lift O to a commanding victory in five innings over Martella’s Pharmacy in Thursday’s late Johnstown College Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jake Bredl (two runs and two RBIs), Landon DiBeradin and Jayden Walker (double, three runs and two RBIs) all contributed two hits for O. Aaron Alakson (two runs) and Tanner Kobal each doubled. Brycen Sechler tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Martella’s Jake Felton scored two runs. Andrew Weaver doubled.
