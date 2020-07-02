Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6, “O” 4: A costly O throwing error in the bottom of the sixth inning helped Paul Carpenter rebound from its first loss during Thursday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The teams were locked at 4-all. With runners at first and third, Cody Hupp took off for second base on a steal attempt.
The throw sailed into center field to allow Christian Kubacka to score as Hupp advanced to third base. Alex Homer followed with a sacrifice fly to lead 6-4.
Kubacka led Paul Carpenter (11-1) with an RBI and two hits, including a double. Mario Disso tripled and drove in a run. Josh Spiegel added an RBI.
Carter Chinn earned the victory in relief, racking up three strikeouts over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Tanner Kobal and Dan Leiford (two RBIs) both supplied two hits for O (2-10), which left 12 runners on base. Jake Shope and Lance Westover each doubled.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Smith Transport 5: A three run-fifth inning helped Martella’s earn a tight victory over Smith Transport in Thursday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s (9-3) Nick Gooden (double, two runs) scored on a wild pitch to force a 5-all game. Adam Cecere provided an RBI groundout to go ahead 6-5.
Troy Emert (double) and Brian Yetter each produced two hits. Grant Norris drove in two runs. Ty Diehl doubled. Emert, Gooden and Norris each stole a base. Martella’s Devin Foster earned the victory, striking out four batters in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Emert notched the save, inducing a game-ending double play on his only pitch.
Smith Transport went ahead 5-3 with three runs in the top of the fifth. Chance Satcho drove in two runs for Smith Transport (2-11). Jordan Kocsis, Camden Moors and Logan Webb also plated a run apiece.
