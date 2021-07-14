Johnstown Collegiate
O 2, Laurel Auto Group 1: At Roxbury Park, Brycen Sechler’s RBI double in the top of the seventh complemented Lance Westover’s sterling performance on the mound as O, combined with Paul Carpenter’s victory over Laurel Auto in the night game, clinched the No. 4 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Westover allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and allowing four hits. Zach Myers came on to get the final two batters for the save.
O's Tanner Kobal contributed two hits, including a double. Brandon Robaugh went 2-for-2 with a double. Corey Cavalier doubled.
O scored on an error with two outs in the top of the first inning.
Tyler Suder went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Laurel Auto Group. Tony Bertolino and Austin Price both doubled.
Suder’s RBI single in the seventh brought Laurel Auto within 2-1.
Laurel Auto’s Chris Hasse struck out five batters over six innings, allowing two runs, one earned.
O (6-21) earned a slim 4-3 season series advantage over Laurel Auto Group for the No. 4 seed. O will meet No. 1 Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Roxbury Park in Game 1 of the best-of-5 semifinal series.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8, Laurel Auto Group 2: In the late game at Roxbury Park, Billy Perroz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Sam Contacos homered as Paul Carpenter finished the regular season with a 24-4 record.
Brandon Lane (three runs scored), Jordan Sabol and Justin Wright (double) each provided two hits for Paul Carpenter, which scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to break open a 2-1 contest.
Mike Klingensmith struck out five batters over five innings and allowed one run for the victory.
Will Miller and Alex Ray each drove in a run for Laurel Auto Group (5-23). Miller and Suder both doubled.
