Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Laurel Auto Group 2: Michael Marinchak and Matt Mosholder combined to hold Laurel Auto Group to two runs on seven hits to lead Martella’s to a victory during Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Marinchak went the first five frames, striking out five batters. Mosholder earned the save, fanning three batters over two innings of work.
Martella’s scored three runs in the fourth to lead 3-1. The Pharmacy is 1/2 game behind Paul Carpenter for first place. The two squads play at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Jake Ansell stole three bases for Martella’s. Troy Emert added two stolen bases. Adam Cecere doubled and scored a run. Jake Felton, Luke Hudson and Brycen Rearick all plated a run.
Dallas Hite and Jake Swank both doubled, while Jeremy Layton (two knocks) tripled for Laurel Auto Group, which left 11 runners on base.
Smith Transport 5, Laurel Auto Group 2: Logan Webb went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI to lead Smith Transport to victory during Tuesday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Chance Satcho and Sullivan Schueltz both provided two hits for Smith Transport, which scored twice in the third to lead 3-1.
Kaulten Kreger allowed just one earned run in six frames for Smith Transport. The hurler scattered eight hits. Schueltz earned the save in the seventh.
Tyler Suder tallied two hits for Laurel Auto Group. Logan Kasper drove in a run.
Martella’s Pharmacy 11, Smith Transport 1 (5): In Monday’s opener at Sargent’s Stadium, Martella’s Pharmacy used a six-run first inning to spark a five-inning victory over Smith Transport.
Ansell went 4-for-4 with two runs and one run batted in for second-place Martella’s Pharmacy. Boston Bradley had two hits and plated a run. Rearick had a double.
On the mound, Ryan Shawley pitched all five innings, striking out five with no walks. Morgan Mikesic had a hit and scored Smith Transport’s lone run. Jordan Kocsis and Schueltz each had a hit.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5, Smith Transport 4: In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Tyler Horvat went 3-for-3, stole a base and scored a run in league-leading Paul Carpenter’s victory.
Paul Carpenter’s Justin Wright had a hit, stole a base, scored one run and drove in two. Jordan Sabol had a hit and a run. Devin Renzi pitched six innings, allowing seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Carter Chinn closed with a scoreless inning of relief for the save.
Smith Transport’s Bobby Marsh went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Devin Kretchman went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and one run batted in. Chase Vargo had a triple and scored a run.
Laurel Auto Group 6, “O” 1: In Monday’s game at Roxbury Park, Julius Thomas pitched a complete game, scattering six hits with three strikeouts and one walk as Laurel Auto Group beat O.
Swank went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Laurel Auto offense. Suder had two hits and scored twice, and Masen Akers went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Kasper had a hit and two runs scored, and Hite had a hit, one run scored and one run batted in.
Ryan Mastovich went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and O’s lone run. Jake Shope went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Chasen Claus and Corey Cavalier each had hits. Starting pitcher Lance Westover struck out five and walked one in six innings.
