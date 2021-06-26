Martella’s Pharmacy 12, Smith Transport 2: Omar Ward swatted a home run, had two RBIs and scored three runs while teammate Bryce McCleester had three hits and three RBIs as Martella’s Pharmacy topped Smith Transport in five innings on Saturday morning.
Brent Morris and Garrett Grecko also delivered two hits, and Troy Emert drove in two runs in the win.
Ward also fanned eight and allowed just three hits over five innings.
Evan Becquet had Smith Transport’s lone extra-base hit – a double.
Martella’s Pharmacy 13, Laurel Auto Group 1: Justin Naylor struck out 10 batters, allowed two hits and just one run as Martella’s Pharmacy dispatched Laurel Auto Group in five innings at Roxbury Park.
Omar Ward and Troy Emert each had three hits in support of Naylor, while Brent Morris and Zach Ramach each collected a pair of knocks. Ward and Ramach each had three RBIs while Bryce McCleester and Morris each played a pair of runs.
Emert crossed the plate four times in the win.
Tyler Suder had a hit and a run batted in for Laurel Auto Group.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 13, O 3: Sam Contocos chased in five runs and was one of six Paul Carpenter batters with at least two hits as the defending JCBL champions hammered O in five innings at Roxbury Park to wrap up a game originally scheduled for June 14. Jayden Taitono drove in four runs to go with his two hits while teammate Zach Seaman had three hits.
Jordan Sabol, Justin Wright and Jace Cappelinni also had two hits apiece.
Contocos and Taitono each hit home runs in the win.
Pitchers Brian Layton and Ethan Boring each recorded five strikeouts for Paul Carpenter.
O’s Connor Adams drove in two runs and had a double.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 17, O 0: Five different Paul Carpenter pitchers combined to limit O to one hit – a single by Corey Cavalier in the first – in a five-inning win at Roxbury Park to make up for a June 21 rainout.
Jordan Sabol led the Paul Carpenter attack with four hits and three RBIs while Billy Perroz and Jayden Taitono each hit home runs. Taitono and Zach Seaman each had three hits while Austin Homer and Jace Cappelinni each supplied two knocks.
Taitono and Sam Contocos also scored three runs apiece.
