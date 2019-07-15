Cole Shaffer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Laurel Auto Group past Smith Transport by a 9-4 score in Monday’s early Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Dallas Hite went 2-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBIs for Laurel Auto Group. Jake Swank collected two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Chris Hasse drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Douglas Cannon went the distance on the mound, striking out six and allowing four earned runs for Laurel Auto.
Brodie Harbaugh and Nolan Matsko (triple and two runs scored) each provided two hits for Smith Transport. Jordan Kocsis drove in two runs.
Martella’s Pharmacy 4, Laurel Auto Group 1: Martella’s Pharmacy produced a four-run sixth inning to defeat Laurel Auto Group 4-1 in Monday’s late Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Phillip Dull went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Martella’s. Dylan Gearhart added two hits.
RBI singles from Jonny Kutchman and Ty Diehl gave Martella’s (15-10) a 2-1 lead. A fielder’s choice and RBI knock from George Coyle capped the breakout inning.
Ray Watt earned the victory for Martella’s, permitting one run over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Brennan Mitchell doubled and drove in Laurel Auto’s lone run. LAG was held to just two hits.
