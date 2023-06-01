Johnstown Collegiate
Laurel Auto Group 2, The Hill Group 1: Jackson Kozlovac provided a walk-off triple to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Laurel Auto Group over The Hill Group in Thursday’s season opener at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Kozlovac finished with two hits. Cam Colwell stole two bases and scored a run.
Brady Yard plated a run.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when The Hill Group scored its lone run.
Laurel Auto Group’s Josh Luke Bailey fanned six batters and allowed five hits and one run in six innings. Hunter Krotzer earned the victory with by tossing a scoreless seventh inning.
Isaiah Mitchell provided two hits for The Hill Group. Jace Irvin drove in a run, while Sidric Grove and Carson Modrak each doubled.
The Hill Group’s Chase Lautner compiled eight strikeouts over six innings.
Mainline Pharmacy 3, Martella’s Pharmacy 1: In Ebensburg, Erik Rhoades tripled among his two hits and drove in all three of Mainline Pharmacy’s runs in its victory at Central Cambria High School.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Rodney Shultz fanned six batters over four shutout frames to earn the victory. Cooper Baxter struck out two batters in a two-inning save.
Tyler Alexander (one RBI) and Jack Messina (double) each produced two knocks for Martella’s Pharmacy.
O 10, The Hill Group 3: Branden Kanick went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs and RBIs as O tallied seven runs in the second to break away from The Hill Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
O’s Jake Bredl, Tyler Cote (double), Helm (double, two runs), Chase Palmer and Billy Perroz (double, two runs) each finished with two hits.
Samuel Georgiana fanned four batters and allowed one run over four innings to earn the victory.
The Hill Group’s Logan Short provided two knocks. Jace Irvin tripled and drove in two runs. Wes Athey doubled.
