Martella’s Pharmacy 12, O 2 (6): Brian Yetter led an explosive Martella’s Pharmacy offense with a 5-for-5 performance as the defending Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff champion disposed O in six innings on Thursday night at Roxbury Park.
Yetter, a Marist signee from Mifflin County, doubled twice, scored four runs, stole a base and drove in a run. Grant Norris went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for Martella’s (2-0).
Luke Hudson blasted a grand slam in the fourth. Noah Gillette earned the victory, tallying seven strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.
Chasen Claus (double) and Ben Kasabeck each drove in a run for O (0-2).
Martella's Pharmacy 4, Smith Transport 3 (11): In the late Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season-opening contest Wednesday night at Roxbury Park, Martella’s Pharmacy outlasted Smith Transport 11 innings.
Martella’s Zach Ramach started the 11th inning off with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Brian Yetter singled to center field to drive in Ramach with the game-winning run.
Ryne Wallace and Yetter each tallied two hits for Martella’s. Jake Ansell and Ty Diehl drove in one run each.
Aidan Layton came in relief and recorded 12 strikeouts in 42/3 scoreless frames. Michael Marinchak earned the victory, striking out seven batters over four innings.
Layton and Marinchak combined to hold Smith Transport to two hits over 8 2/3 innings. Adding starter Troy Emert, the Martella’s pitching staff racked up 25 punchouts.
John Caldwell tossed four scoreless innings in relief for Smith Transport. Bobby Marsh led the offense with a 2-for-2 showing at the plate with three walks and a stolen base.
Devin Kretchman, Marsh and Chance Stacho all drew walks with the bases loaded in the third.
Smith Transport led 3-1 after the third. Martella’s, which left 12 runners on base, scored single runs in the fourth and sixth frames to extend the game.
