The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League will play a full 28-game schedule this summer, according to league Commissioner Don Stanton.
Stanton said on Monday the league will be able to play while following state and local guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning on June 17 with a doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and a single night game at Roxbury Park.
The league schedule will be capped by best-of-5 semifinal series and a best-of-5 championship series, with play scheduled to end on Aug. 9.
“We’re going to start on June 17 and play a full schedule, with playoffs, ending on Aug. 9, which would have been the same date the AAABA Tournament would have ended,” Stanton said during a telephone interview on Monday.
Stanton said he has met with city officials and the league has been prepared to proceed while waiting for the county to enter green status in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening phase.
“We have a league meeting on Wednesday,” Stanton said. “Teams will be permitted to start practicing this Friday.”
In April, the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association and national AAABA board announced the annual AAABA Tournament in August had been canceled and the 76th tournament will be played in 2021. The Oldtimers cited loss of sponsorship and advertising revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as uncertainty surrounding whether or not several franchises would be able to compete in Johnstown as reasons for the cancellation.
Five teams will play in the JCBL this summer, Stanton said.
The June 17 opening-night schedule includes Laurel Auto Group vs. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, 5:30 p.m., and O (formerly Ophthalmic Associates) vs. Laurel Auto Group, 7:45, at Sargent’s Stadium; and defending league champion Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Smith Transport, 7:45 p.m. at Roxbury Park.
Stanton said after discussions with city officials, the league is prepared to follow guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the number of spectators at games will be limited.
