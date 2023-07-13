One of the tightest four-team races in league history preceded the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League postseason, which begins on Friday.
“I’ve never seen the league this tight, open and competitive,” said Kerry Pfeil, manager of the regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy team that claimed the title via a tiebreaker. “This may be one of the best playoff series in recent memory.”
Only two games in the standings separated the first- and fourth-place finishers, with the seeding determined during Tuesday’s doubleheader finale at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
“It’s been super-competitive,” Pfeil said. “I think the playoffs are going to be a lot of fun for not only the fans, but for the people of Johnstown.”
The best-of-5 semifinal round begins with a pair of 5:15 p.m. games on Friday. Martella’s will play fourth-seeded O at Forest Hills High School, and second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy will play third-seeded Laurel Auto Group at Mount Aloysius College.
Martella’s Pharmacy (17-11) and Mainline Pharmacy (17-11) finished with identical records, but Pfeil's team took the head-to-head tiebreaker 5-2 to earn the top seed. The regular-season series between the teams included four one-run games.
“Throughout my years of playing and my three seasons of coaching, it’s been more competitive this season,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said. “It’s anyone’s league at this point.
“If you want to go and get a spot, you have to go and play for it. You’re not going to be able to just walk over people. You have to go out and do some work. It’s better for the league overall.”
Third-place Laurel Auto Group (16-12) is trending up after three straight wins to close the regular season – the final two over Martella’s.
“Everybody is so balanced,” Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites said. “It doesn’t matter who we play. We have to look internally. How are we playing? One through 17 on the team, we’re worried about us more than about who we are playing.”
Laurel Auto won its first three games of the season before dropping five straight and eight of nine games.
An eight-game winning streak followed. Then, another three-game slide preceded the latest winning spurt.
“It goes back to how balanced everybody was in the league,” Polites said. “Everybody got hot bats. It seemed like we got complacent for a week or two. When you play a long season like we do, that’s understandable. We’re playing great ball right now. The team is thriving.”
Laurel Auto won the first game of the season series against Mainline, but the Pharmacy won the final six meetings to take the head-to-head series 6-1.
“I told our guys they’ve had our number for two years now, but it’s always a good game,” Polites said. “It seems like they find a way to win, but in a five-game series, it is different. I’m telling our guys to stay patient, stay confident. The regular season is the regular season for a reason. Everybody gets juiced up for the playoffs.”
Fourth-place O (15-13) finished only two games back of the leaders in the five-team league. Martella’s Pharmacy edged O 4-3 in the season series.
“The playoffs are going to be tough for everybody, whether you’re the No. 1 or the No. 4,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said. “The 4 can beat the 1. We beat Martella’s three times. Same with Laurel Auto and Mainline. They won tough games, too.
“Everybody’s even this year. It all comes down to pitching and hitting. That’s baseball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.