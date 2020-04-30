The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League released a tentative schedule earlier this week and plans to play this summer if state and local guidelines permit.
The league intends to play despite the cancellation of this year’s AAABA Tournament, which was announced on Thursday.
“The first concern is safety and the health of the players, managers, coaches, umpires and fans,” JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton said. “That’s the No. 1 issue.
"If we get to the point where we’re in Phase 3 and everything is lifted, we want to play,” Stanton said of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-phase plan to gradually reopen the state.
“I’m sure the kids want to play. The college kids didn’t get to play their college season or at least didn’t finish it. Guys want to play.”
Stanton said the league again will consist of five teams, including defending champion and AAABA Tournament runner-up Martella’s Pharmacy; last year’s runner-up and tournament team Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Laurel Auto Group; “O,” formerly known as Ophthalmic Associates; and Smith Transport.
Traditionally, the league’s regular-season champion automatically clinches a berth in the AAABA Tournament. The playoff champion also advances to the AAABA Tournament and represents the city in the night games.
If the same team wins both the regular-season and playoff titles, the playoff runner-up traditionally then secures a tournament spot as the Johnstown-2 squad.
Those two coveted spots won’t be up for grabs this year as the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association announced on Thursday that the AAABA Tournament is canceled this year due to uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the 76th AAABA Tournament will be played in 2021.
“With the tournament being canceled this year, it doesn’t mean our league can’t have a champion,” Stanton said. “It doesn’t mean we can’t play. There is nobody who wants to play more than the kids, I’m sure.
“Again, it’s all about the safety and the health. We’re at the mercy of the virus and we’re at the mercy of the government in the state and the city. Until the bans are lifted on venues like the Point, we can’t even discuss our season. Then, you have social distancing involved. We’re going to do everything we can with health and safety in mind to play.”
The JCBL schedule released this week includes a Sargent’s Stadium doubleheader and one game at Roxbury Park on June 2. Stanton is realistic about those games being played on that date.
“It’s a domino from the state government down to the city,” Stanton said. “Even when the parks do open and the stadiums do open, everybody’s arms have to get into shape. That’s going to take a couple weeks. I can’t imagine us starting June 2.”
