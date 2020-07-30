The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League announced its all-league team on Thursday after a vote by managers and coaches.
The team includes:
Catchers–Logan Webb, Smith Transport; and Chasen Claus, O.
First basemen–Logan Kasper, Laurel Auto Group; Devin Kretchman, Smith Transport; and Boston Bradley, Martella’s Pharmacy.
Second basemen–Connor Bannias, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; and Jake Ansell, Martella’s Pharmacy.
Shortstops-Tyler Suder, Laurel Auto Group; Matt Wicker, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; and Jake Shope, O.
Third basemen–Justin Wright, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Brian Yetter, Martella’s Pharmacy; and Corey Cavalier, O.
Outfielders–Adam Cecere, Martella’s Pharmacy; Jordan Sabol, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Bobby Marsh, Smith Transport; and Cole Maranowski, O.
Utilities–Sullivan Schueltz, Smith Transport; Troy Emert, Martella’s Pharmacy; Mason Akers, Laurel Auto Group; and Mario Disso, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Starting pitchers–Devin Renzi, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Tyler Horvat, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Lance Westover, O; Michael Marinchak, Martella’s Pharmacy; Chris Hasse, Laurel Auto Group.
Relief pitchers–Bobby Kusinsky, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Matt Mosholder, Martella’s Pharmacy; Brendon Bair, Martella’s Pharmacy.
The five major awards will be announced during the opening night of the best-of-5 championship playoff series next week. Those are the Dr. Robert Hartnett Most Valuable Player Award; Pete Vuckovich Award to the top pitcher; Ken Horoho Award for the top rookie position player; Bill Jenkins Award for the top rookie pitcher; and Denny Altimore Award to the league batting champion.
The best-of-5 semifinal round will begin on Friday with a doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors will play fourth-seeded O at 5:30 p.m.; second-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy will play third-seeded Laurel Auto Group 30 minutes after the opening game concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.