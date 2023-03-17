MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley stepped out of the locker room on fire and never let off the gas pedal as they rolled past Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 67-43 on Friday night to reach the PIAA Class 1A semfinals at Mechanicsburg Area High School.
The Mountaineers will face Linville Hill School, a 63-58 winner over Chester Charter Academy, on Monday night at a site and time to be determined.
Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis got the Mountaineers off to a quick start with back-to-back buckets. Jarvis and Caden Montgomery drained 3-pointers and the Mountaineers led 10-4.
Jack Swider hit a triple for the Falcons from the NBA range, but the Mountaineers used two turnovers to run out to a 20-10 lead.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Mountaineers coach Tanner Prosser said. “We shot well, we rebounded well and we shared the ball. We had a couple of defensive mistakes early, but we picked up the intensity and played really good defense after that first few minutes.”
Jarvis and Prosser combined to score 17 points in the 25-14 first quarter.
The Mountaineers scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to open up a 21-point lead.
The Falcons could have cut into the lead but they missed six foul shots and two layups in the second quarter.
Jarvis drained a 3 to earn his spot on the Mountaineer wall for 1,000-point scorers.
“Craig is truly one of the best shooters that I have ever coached,” Prosser said. “He works so hard all year-round.”
“It means a lot to get the 1,000 points, but tonight’s focus was on winning the game first,” Jarvis said.
“We have been playing together for a long time and we enjoy playing ball with each other. We play summer ball together and a couple of us play AAU together. We just have to keep playing together.”
Berlin Brothersvalley, which made 10 3-pointers, went ahead by 30 points late in the third quarter to start the running clock.
Jarvis led the Mountaineers with 22 points. Prosser added 17 and Blubaugh provided 13. Caleb Rohrs, Holby McClucas, Haydon Hutzell and Caden Montgomery combined for 15 points, but added a total of 13 rebounds and solid defense. Blubaugh blocked four shots.
“We didn’t shoot the ball too well early in the game,” Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Acaemy coach Glenn Dolton said. “We played good defense, but they just shot the ball well. We got behind and we tried to force things a bit. They did all of the things you have to do to win. It has been a great run (three league championships in a row) for our kids and our younger kids got some great experience this year.”
Ewan Chi, an acrobatic guard, led the Falcons with 14 points. Swider added 12 to the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.