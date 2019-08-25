Baltimore, Md. – St. Francis redshirt junior Mariana Jaleca scored two goals as Saint Francis women’s soccer (0-0-1) came back from an early two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at Maryland-Baltimore County (0-0-2) on Sunday.
“I’m proud of the team for coming back after being down 2-0,” St. Francis coach Ellie Davis said.
“We started slow and UMBC took advantage. We look to improve our first 10 minutes and play for 90 like we are capable. We had some great possessions and good defending in the second half.”
St. Francis had few offensive opportunities in the first 35 minutes before Jaleca’s cross bounced off a UMBC defender and in the back of the net to cut UMBC’s early lead to 2-1.
Jaleca had five of SFU’s six shots on goal, connecting on two with the second goal coming on a curler over the goalkeeper’s head off an Emilee Barnett assist in the 62nd minute.
SFU’s Julia Hernan had six saves, including two dramatic stops within 11 seconds in the 82nd minute.
UMBC held a 17-12 advantage in shots. The Retrievers had eight shots on goal compared to SFU’s six. The Red Flash earned seven corner kicks, while UMBC had only three.
St. Francis tied its season opener for the second straight season after also tying Radford 2-2 to open last season.
The last time the Red Flash started the season with a win was in 2012, defeating Duquesne 2-0.
SFU will head west to play at the Air Force Academy at 8 p.m. on Friday.
