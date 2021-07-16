Maybe in the future, the Pittsburgh Pirates will remember this past Monday as a seminal moment of when their rebuild picked up steam.
Due to their 19-41 record in 2020, the Pirates entered this year’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft with the largest bonus pool available, at $14,394,000. The club used its financial flexibility to haul in four of Baseball America’s top 32 draft prospects with its first four selections.
With no clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the draft, Pittsburgh chose the top college hitter available in Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the initial pick. The backstop, who clubbed 15 home runs and drove in 48 runs with a .370 batting average, .482 on-base percentage and .663 slugging percentage, is expected to sign for less than the slot value of $8,415,300.
However, the expected savings at No. 1 cleared the way for the Pirates to take the top prep left-handed pitcher, Anthony Solometo (No. 28 as ranked by Baseball America), in the second round and two more scholastic players early in Monday’s portion of the draft.
Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. (No. 32) and right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler (No. 20) slid down because of signability concerns. But harnessed with the largest bonus pool, the Pirates were aggressive and picked them with the expectation of signing them before the Aug. 1 deadline.
White, rated a 70 runner (on a 20-80 scale) in scouting jargon, is signed to play baseball and football (wide receiver) at Penn State. Chandler, the best two-way prospect in the draft as a switch-hitting shortstop, is a quarterback at Clemson and was going to pitch on the baseball team as well.
Both are expected to sign. Solometo is slated to attend North Carolina if he does not sign. Slot values for Solometo, White and Chandler are $1,999,300, $1,050,300 and $870,700, respectively.
The Pirates’ draft will largely be based on the first four selections, a quartet that will soak up much of the team’s pool.
To save some money, Pittsburgh selected Vermont prep right-hander Owen Kellington in the fourth round.
Kellington is a Connecticut recruit who struck out 91% of the batters he faced over 49 innings to the tune of a 0.22 ERA this spring. Some college seniors were picked, including Dallas Baptist third baseman Jackson Glenn (21 home runs in 2021). Since they have little leverage in negotiations, college seniors usually sign for $5,000-$50,000.
While the Pirates have $14,394,000 at their disposal to spread over their top 11 picks in the first 10 rounds, the club can exceed that total up to 5% ($719,700) without giving up a future first-round draft pick, but would have to pay 75% tax on the overage.
The Pirates passed on other quality prospects such as Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter and high school shortstops Jordan Lawler, Marcelo Mayer and Kahlil Watson. Pittsburgh felt comfortable in picking Davis, who fills two major needs in the farm system as a power-hitting catcher. A lack of left-handed pitching was addressed with Solometo, whose delivery is similar to Diamondbacks hurler Madison Bumgarner, and two other southpaws. Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington and his front office were extremely aggressive in selecting high-impact players early on Day 2 of the draft on Monday. How fans look on this draft class will most likely be defined by Davis, Solometo, White and Chandler.
This strategy of selecting an under-slot signee at No. 1 with no unanimous choice is similar to the Houston Astros’ in 2012. Houston picked shortstop Carlos Correa with the No. 1 pick and saved $2.4 million. That money was then spent to lure right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers from going to the University of Florida with the 41st pick. While the Astros were caught cheating during their World Series run in 2017, Correa and McCullers played key roles, and you can’t deny their talent.
Under Cherington, the Pirates have acquired 14 of their top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, since November 2019, when he was hired.
Cherington was Boston’s GM in 2013 when the Red Sox won the World Series.
He collected talent that helped the team claim the 2018 title as well when he was an assistant GM in Toronto.
Cherington has a track record of accruing talent. We’ll see how his plan of trading veterans on expiring contracts (Josh Bell, Starling Marte, Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon) and landing high-ceiling prospects in return fares over the next few years.
The farm system has been revamped under Cherington. There are plenty of prospects to be excited about in second baseman Nick Gonzales, right-handers Roansy Contreras, Jared Jones, Brennan Malone, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester, Tahnaj Thomas, Miguel Yajure and Eddy Yean, first baseman Mason Martin, shortstops Oneil Cruz and Liover Peguero and outfielders Hudson Head and Travis Swaggerty.
Committing to a full rebuild was a smart choice by Cherington and the front office. Hovering around 70-92 and landing the No. 10 draft pick leaves a team in “no man’s land.” Trading off veterans before they leave for free agency and cashing in on trades helps teams who fall out of contention.
With the trade deadline approaching, second baseman Adam Frazier, closer Richard Rodriguez and left-hander Tyler Anderson are rumored to be on the move, which should add to the prospect pipeline.
The team has been trying to recover from the disastrous Chris Archer trade in 2018. Pittsburgh sent Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz to Tampa Bay for Archer, who struggled while posting a 4.92 ERA over 33 starts in Pittsburgh. After an 11-game winning streak, the Pirates stumbled down the stretch and finished 82-79 in 2018.
While the current team stood at 34-56 heading into Friday’s second-half opener, there is glimmer of a better tomorrow in the coming years.
Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and center fielder Bryan Reynolds are under team control for the next few seasons.
The farm system will keep rising in the rankings as more talent is acquired. While there is no guarantee that will translate into future contention for a playoff berth, the onus falls on the front office and the minor-league coaches and staff who work with the players down on the farm on a daily basis. How this rebuild unfolds will largely fall on the minor-league coordinators and hitting and pitching coaches at the respective levels.
Getting most of these prospects called up to Pittsburgh around the same time is a key step as well. Pittsburgh has control of the first six seasons on a player once they are in the big leagues. Timing plays an integral role. The Pirates expect to be in their contending window near the end of 2023 and over the next couple seasons.
Whether owner Bob Nutting augments the major league with financial resources is another issue.
Not all of the prospects will hit. But quality combined with quantity in terms of prospects should help brighten the team’s future chances of winning.
Small-market clubs must draft and develop to remain relevant. Getting the most out of the players’ potential has been a key issue going back to when Neal Huntington was the GM.
Extracting value from every avenue and maximizing each player’s talent will be key to making this current rebuild flourish.
Let’s give Cherington and his regime time to put their imprint on the franchise as they try to build a winner in Pittsburgh, brick by brick. Stay tuned.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat.
