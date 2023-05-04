To the surprise of many around Major League Baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates have displayed a sharpened sword collectively this season.
No, we’re not just referring to the team’s celebration of wielding a cutlass after a key hit. This 2023 edition of the Pirates is an improved team after suffering through back-to-back 100-plus loss seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Can they win at this pace throughout the 162-game season? Unlikely, but stranger things have happened.
Posting a .500 winning percentage would be a 19-game improvement over 2022 (62-100). Pittsburgh took care of business early by winning series against sub-.500 teams such as the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, Colorado and Washington. The Baltimore Orioles won 31 more games in 2022 than they did in 2021. A similar trend would be a quantum leap forward for Pittsburgh.
After Thursday’s 3-2 loss at Tampa Bay put the Pirates on a four-game losing streak, Pittsburgh stands at 20-12.
How did the Pirates climb to the top of the National League Central through the first 20% of the season?
Spin cycle: Entering Tuesday’s series opener at Tampa Bay, the Pittsburgh pitching staff had thrown the third-lowest percentage of fastballs, behind only the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. The Pirates threw breaking balls 43.9% of the time, most in MLB. With the pitch clock instituted before this season, batters have been aggressively hunting fastballs more.
More spin has equaled less exit velocity from opposing batters. Missing barrels has been key in lowering the team’s ERA. Rotation members Roansy Contreras, Rich Hill, Mitch Keller, Johan Oviedo and Vince Velasquez have bought into the squad’s spin-centric philosophy. Oviedo has doubled his curveball usage and throws his slider more than his fastball.
Velasquez has relied heavily on a slider that has missed plenty of barrels this season.
Defensive-minded Austin Hedges was inked to a one-year, $5 million deal to lead the pitching staff. Hedges drew rave reviews during his time in Cleveland for his pitch calling and framing. Pittsburgh hurlers have trusted Hedges’ decision making behind the plate to post a 3.60 team ERA through Thursday. The Pirates have a league-leading 18 quality starts this season. Pittsburgh only had one through May 2 in 2022.
More athleticism: Through Thursday, the Pirates have stolen a MLB-leading 44 bases.
Cleveland is second with 37. The next National League team is the Chicago Cubs with 29.
With bigger bases, a pitch clock and restrictions on pickoff throws in 2023, Pittsburgh is more aggressive. That has coincided with a more athletic lineup as well to wreak havoc on the bases.
Ji Hwan Bae leads the team with 13 stolen bases, one behind Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. Bae, 23, totaled 91 thefts over his minor-league career.
Outfielders Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski each have five.
Getting more runners into scoring position has put more pressure on opposing pitching staffs. Pittsburgh has largely cashed in those runners at a higher clip than in previous seasons for an improved offense.
The Pirates have hit 35 home runs compared to 44 stolen bases. The previous team to make the playoffs with more thefts than homers is the 2014 Kansas City Royals. Pittsburgh has scored in more resourceful ways, including a league-leading 17 sacrifice flies.
Platoon advantage: Manager Derek Shelton’s lineup was mostly left-handed throughout the 2022 season. Due to the construction of the roster, Shelton was forced to insert three or four left-handed batters against left-handed pitching.
This strategy doesn’t lend itself to great results at the plate as evidenced by Pittsburgh’s .647 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) against southpaws in 2022, which ranked 27th out of 30 teams.
General Manager Ben Cherington signed switch-hitter Carlos Santana and right-hander Andrew McCutchen to help combat the team’s left-handed dominant roster in 2022 and provide veteran leadership on a collective young squad. Connor Joe, the Pirates’ 39th overall pick in 2014, was acquired in a trade from Colorado to pulverize southpaws.
All three have displayed discerning eyes at the plate this season. Joe ranks third in the National League as he averages 4.54 pitches per plate appearance. He has a low 18.3% chase rate. McCutchen and Santana have .369 and .359 career on-base percentages (OBP), respectively. A young roster witnessing those at-bats live only has a positive impact in their development.
Suwinski rakes against right-handed pitching. He slugs .709 against RHPs this season with six home runs and 16 RBIs for a 1.118 OPS. Switch-hitting infielder Rodolfo Castro, who has filled in for injured shortstop Oneil Cruz since his April 9 injury, is hitting .387 with a .774 slugging percentage and 1.248 OPS against southpaws.
The Pirates have had the platoon advantage 64.5% of the time, third in MLB. Having the platoon advantage occurs when a left-handed batter faces a right-handed pitcher, for example. The average rate is 53.7%.
Possessing these more advantageous matchups has helped the lineup post higher exit velocities while increasing its collective walk rate and cutting down on a club-record 1,497 strikeouts accrued during the 2022 season.
Doing the little things right has paid early dividends for the Pirates. When you have the third-lowest payroll ($75 million) in baseball, winning on the margins is a necessity to compete. A more selective lineup has shined. Pittsburgh has a 27.4% chase rate, which ranks second in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates are fifth in walks drawn (122).
Extracting trade value: When a team is undergoing a rebuild, trading veteran players on expiring contracts is a must.
Extracting value from those trades help propel a squad forward when key players are sent away.
Closer David Bednar, Conteras, right-handed reliever Colin Holderman, utility man Tucupita Marcano, Oviedo, Reynolds, top prospect Endy Rodriguez and Suwinski were acquired in trades.
Bednar and Rodriguez were involved in the three-way trade that sent right-hander Joe Musgrove to San Diego. Contreras and Canaan Smith-Njigba were two of the four pieces sent to Pittsburgh for right-hander Jameson Taillon. Cherington struck gold when he acquired Marcano and Suwinski for 2021 All-Star Adam Frazier, who has failed to post the type of numbers he did during the first half of the season two years ago.
Daniel Vogelbach, who signed to a modest one-year, $1 million deal in 2022, was traded to the Mets for Holderman. Ovideo was one of two players sent from St. Louis to Pittsburgh in the Jose Quintana deal. McCutchen was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2018 for Reynolds, Kyle Crick and international bonus pool money, which was used in part to sign Bae.
Dealing proven and fan-favorite players is never easy, but netting key pieces on your next contending club is paramount.
Pittsburgh seems well on its way to be possibly contending in 2024 and beyond. This season’s strong start may be a peek into what could be an exciting future.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.