Plenty of uncertainty surrounds the 2020 MLB Draft, which begins Wednesday and concludes Thursday.
Usually 40 rounds long, the draft has been slashed down to just five this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are only 160 picks compared to 1,217 made last year.
This will be General Manager Ben Cherington’s first draft with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hired in November.
His first major move was trading center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league shortstop Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone in January to help a plunging farm system.
Wednesday and Thursday represent another opportunity for the Pirates to replenish a minor-league system that has slumped to 23rd out of 30 teams in Baseball America’s rankings and 15th according to MLBPipeline.com.
How will Cherington, assistant general manager Steve Sanders and senior director of amateur scouting Joe DelliCarri attack this draft full of question marks? Many high school players did not get the chance to display their physical maturity on the diamond this spring. There was only four weeks of college baseball played.
Pittsburgh enters Wednesday’s first round, which will be broadcast on ESPN and MLB Network at 7 p.m., with the No. 7 and 31 picks. The first 37 selections will take place Wednesday night. Thursday’s second through fifth rounds will be on ESPN2 and MLB Network starting at 5 p.m.
After a posting a 69-93 record last year, the Pirates possess their highest pick in the draft since 2011. That year UCLA right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. With six picks in the five rounds, the Pirates have the fifth-highest draft pool ($11,154,500). Undrafted players may sign for up to $20,000 each after the fifth round is completed.
Cherington, who constructed the 2013 World Series-champion Boston Red Sox roster, has built a strong resume of acquiring talent. He was Toronto’s vice president of baseball operations from 2016 until November.
In order to get out of the NL Central basement, this draft represents this new front office’s first chance to put their imprint on the franchise moving forward.
Here is a stab at who the Pirates could select over the next two days.
First round (No. 7-slot value $5,432,400): Georgia right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock. The 6-foot-4 hurler posted a 1.99 ERA in 2019 with 97 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings. This spring, he compiled 34 punchouts over 24 frames. Hancock has a fastball that ranges from 93-97 mph, along with a tumbling changeup and sharp slider.
If prep outfielder Zac Veen slips, the Pirates could pounce on him or select college pitchers Max Meyer or Reid Detmers, or Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad.
Competitive balance round A (No. 31-slot value $2,312,000): Decatur (Georgia) High School third baseman Jordan Walker. The Duke commit is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. He may not stay at third base, but his power is a needed commodity for the Pirates.
Second round (No. 44-slot value $1,689,500): Loyola (California) High School catcher Kevin Parada. An intriguing bat, Parada is a Georgia Tech commit who could become the Pirates’ catcher of the future.
Third round (No. 79-slot value ($780,400): Texas A&M outfielder Zach DeLoach. A left-handed batter, DeLoach hit .421 with six home runs, six stolen bases and 17 RBIs in 18 games this spring.
Fourth round (No. 108-slot value $538,200): Loyola Marymount right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Frasso has the frame to add more weight and velocity. He produced a 2.22 ERA last spring in 56 2/3 innings.
Fifth round (No. 138-slot value $402,000): Florida right-handed pitcher Jack Leftwich. The 6-foot-4 hurler went six strong innings at then-No. 1 Miami this spring, and took a perfect game into the seventh inning against South Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.