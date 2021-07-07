Murrysville native Palmer Jackson recorded a round of 71 to win Wednesday's U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament by one stroke at Sunnehanna Country Club.
The Notre Dame golfer, who finished in a tie for fourth place at this year's Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, shot a 67 on Tuesday. His two-day score of 137 was one shot ahead of Mark Goetz, Grant Martens and Jimmy Meyers. Sean Knapp finished with a 1-under 139 to fill out the list of five qualifying golfers that advance to play at Oakmont Country Club on Aug. 9-15.
Meyers carded a 67 on Wednesday, the lowest score of the day. He birdied five holes to finish in a tie for second place.
Erik Bertrand, the first-round leader, and Jay Whitby are the two alternates. Both ended up with matching 140s.
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Lafferty finished tied for 43rd place. The Hollidaysburg native completed a round of 77 on Wednesday to complement his first-day score of 75.
