Isaac Vescovi has been named head girls basketball coach at his alma mater, Cambria Heights High School.
Vescovi, who served as an assistant coach on the boys team over the past few seasons, will take over for Amber Fees. The Highlanders went 84-122 under Fees in her eight seasons leading the program. Cambria Heights won the 2020 District 6 Class 3A title and went 25-3. In 2022-23, the Highlanders went 4-18.
Vescovi compiled 1,151 points at Cambria Heights. He tallied 1,394 points, 429 rebounds and 189 assists over his four seasons on the Pitt-Johnstown basketball team.
