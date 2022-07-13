Max Murin has been helping conduct wrestling camps all over the country this summer, with stops in Miami, Nashville, Montana and Iowa. The Central Cambria graduate is excited to add his hometown of Ebensburg to that list.
The University of Iowa standout will hold a clinic during the Red Devil Wrestling Festival on Aug. 6 at Central Cambria High School. The school’s wrestling boosters are sponsoring the festival, which includes instructional clinics by Murin and Pitt-Johnstown assistant coach Tyler Reinhart as well as activities such as a cornhole tournament and a mini petting zoo. Food trucks will be on hand and music will be playing throughout the day as the boosters aim to make it an event for the whole family.
“I think them doing that is awesome,” Murin said in a phone interview from Iowa City, where he was helping his university conduct a camp. “It grows the sport and makes the wrestling in the area where I grew up better.”
Murin, who won a pair of state titles at Central Cambria before graduating in 2017, recalled how as a youngster he attended camps and clinics conducted by local graduates – including Nick Roberts, John Rizzo, Evan Henderson, A.J. Schopp and John and Jody Strittmatter – who went on to wrestle in college.
A four-time NCAA qualifier who was named an All-American when the 2020 championship tournament was canceled, Murin helped the Hawkeyes win the 2021 national title. He’s returning for one final season with Iowa, but first he’s getting the chance to give back to the sport by helping young wrestlers.
“I get to see the country, help out, do camps and make a little money,” he said. “It’s been a fun summer.”
Fun is the name of the game at the festival.
“We‘re going to try to make it a whole-day event for families,” said Benny Rager, a state medal-winning wrestler for the Red Devils a decade ago who is helping organize the event.
“If your son or daughter is wrestling, we want you to have something to do. We’re running a cornhole tournament to generate some more interest. Even if you don’t have somebody in the wrestling event, you can come and participate in the cornhole tournament.”
One of the boosters has goats, which she’ll bring for youngsters to pet. Food will be available from 3 Brothers Donuts, Kona Ice, Jessie Rolled Ice Cream, Dunny’s Pizza, J&J Cluckin Sammiches and Patterson Country Cooking.
“We’re trying to get as much going on as we can,” Rager said. “It’s a day – not just drop your kid off in the morning and come back at night – but to spend the whole day here.”
The tournament will be held in the evening at the Red Devilplex – Central Cambria’s artificial turf fields. Early registration must be in by July 25 to guarantee a free T-shirt for wrestlers.
The event was the brainchild of Central Cambria’s athletic director.
“Our A.D., Randy Wilson, came to us and said ‘Why don’t we do an outside tournament?’ ” Rager recalled.
Initially, the plan was to wait until next year to launch the event. Instead, the plans came together quickly. Rager was impressed by how word spread.
“We have a few commitments from Ohio,” he said. “So far, it looks good. There is a lot of interest on Facebook. I think we’re all fairly optimistic that it’s going to be a cool thing. The plan is to make it a recurring thing and have it every year.”
