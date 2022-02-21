BELLWOOD, Pa. – The Bellwood-Antis boys basketball team was mounting a run, already having cut 10 points off Northern Cambria’s 12-point halftime lead when a 3-pointer from the corner by Colts junior Peyton Myers got a friendly bounce and slipped through the net with 1:23 left in the third quarter.
“It was like someone was helping us out,” Colts junior forward Evan Wiewiora said.
Perhaps so.
Still reeling from the death of classmate and fellow Northern Cambria athlete Maverick Baker 10 days earlier, the Colts delivered an inspired performance in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A boys basketball playoffs on Monday night, going on the road as the No. 10 seed and upsetting the seventh-seeded Blue Devils, 58-45, for the team’s first postseason win in three years.
“Honestly, words can’t even describe how this feels. I was coming out just expecting to play a good game. Winning is extraordinary,” said Colts senior point guard Zach Taylor, who finished with a game-high 17 points, including three on a shot he banked in from the foul-line extended midway through the fourth quarter after the hosts had gotten within two again. “We’re all dedicating this win to (Baker). That’s for sure.”
The 58 points were a season high for the Colts (9-14). Four Northern Cambria players reached double figures: Wiewiora came off the bench to net 15, while Myers and Ty Dumm each finished with 10.
Northern Cambria will travel to second-seeded Richland at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a district quarterfinal matchup.
“We’ve struggled offensively all year,” Northern Cambria coach Clinton Gochnour said. "We lost 90% of our scoring from last year. The kids have really come along. The shot selection is a lot better. As that gets better, it increases your chances of winning games."
The Colts pulled it off despite turning the ball over 27 times.
Bellwood-Antis (10-13) was led by Sean Mallon and Kyler Sweigert with 15 points each and Dawson Miller with 10.
Northern Cambria made six 3-pointers to Bellwood-Antis’ one – three by Myers and two by Taylor. The Colts outrebounded the Devils, 45-34, grabbing 15 of their own misses.
“Outside of the 50-50 balls, I think whenever they needed a shot, they got it,” Blue Devils coach Pat Cassidy said. “I really didn’t think they presented a problem coming in but, as the game went on, they started to become a problem with their speed. On film, we saw they were just going to fly around and they were going to create a lot of plays.”
The Colts scored 18 of the first 20 points in the second quarter to assume a 28-17 advantage. Five different Northern Cambria players got into the scoring column during the run, led by Taylor with eight.
When Wiewiora finished the break with a bucket in the final minute of the quarter, Northern Cambria had a 30-18 lead that it carried into the intermission.
Wiewiora had nine in the first half. Northern Cambria held Bellwood-Antis to three points in the second quarter on 1 of 10 shooting.
Despite 10 turnovers, Northern Cambria – helped by 3-pointers from Dumm and Myers – only trailed by a point with 2.9 seconds left in the first quarter when Sweigert was fouled in the act of making a shot behind the arc.
The Colts hadn’t played in two weeks and missed a couple of practices last week to grieve the loss of their friend and to attend his viewing and funeral.
“The kids needed time to process everything,” Gochnour said. “Sometimes sports is there to bring you together.”
