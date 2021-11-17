Greater Johnstown High School graduate Exree Loe, a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, will miss the remainder of the season after being injured in the Mountaineers' 34-17 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.
Loe underwent surgery on his lower body, according to reports by Bob Hertzel, who covers the Mountaineers for the Fairmont Times West Virginian.
Loe was having having a big season and over his career has been a valuable player on special teams as well as linebacker for West Virginia.
The former 2016 Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year, Loe had 26 solo tackles and 38 stops this season, with one sack and one forced fumble.
In his career at West Virginia, Loe has 131 tackles, including 84 solo stops, two sacks and three forced fumbles.
The Mountaineers have games remaining against visiting Texas on Saturday and at Kansas on Nov. 27.
