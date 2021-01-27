CRESSON – Richland has one of the toughest videographer/volunteer wrestling coaches in the state.
That wasn’t the role that Jake Sabol expected to play for the Rams this year, but he’s making the best of a bad situation.
The senior would have been one of the top-ranked 172-pounders in the state if not for a knee injury that he suffered during football season.
“I honestly thought he had a legit shot at top two in the state, making it to the finals,” Rams coach Mike Naglic said before his team faced Penn Cambria in a dual meet on Tuesday night.
The Rams lost 37-30, a result that might have been reversed with a healthy Sabol in the lineup.
“It was tough, but I’ve kind of come to accept it and am trying to move forward now with what I want to do with my future,” Sabol said. “It’s just an every-day thing that I’m going through.”
And, despite the injury, Sabol continues to spend every day with his team.
“He comes to every match, every practice,” Naglic said. “He comes to every practice and sits there. I don’t know if I could do that, knowing this is it as a senior. … It’s not even an after-school thing, he comes to Saturday morning practices.”
For Sabol, there wasn’t a question about what he’d do during the season.
“After all of this time, I didn’t want to let this injury stop me from being with my team and supporting them, even though I can’t be out there with them,” he said. “It’s hard but I’d rather be here watching and supporting them then just let myself go from the team.”
Sabol went 37-7 last year and made his second trip to the state tournament. He came up just short of a medal, and thought that he’d have a chance to earn one this season along with the 15 victories that he needs to reach 100 for his career. Instead, during the Rams’ second game of the football season, he felt a pop in his left knee as he ran down the sideline. He was a standout linebacker – a first-team Tribune-Democrat All-Area selection as a junior and an honorable mention pick as a sophomore – for the Rams, and Naglic knew immediately that there was a big problem when he saw Sabol’s reaction to the noncontact injury.
“I watched that game on TV – this was back when fans couldn’t go – and when he hit the sidelines and was writhing around in pain, grabbing his knee I said, ‘He’s really hurt,’ ” Naglic recalled. “My wife said, ‘Oh, maybe not …’ I said, ‘No, he’s really hurt. That kid, you can beat him with a ball bat and he doesn’t show any pain or any emotion. If he’s rolling around like that, something happened.’ ”
It was initially diagnosed as an injury to the lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments, leaving Sabol hope that he could return in six to eight weeks. Eventually, it was determined to be much worse: A torn anterior cruciate ligament that would require surgery and keep him out through the spring.
Sabol said there was an outside chance that, if everything went perfectly, he could return for wrestling season, but that dream is now gone.
He goes to physical therapy, lifts weights with his upper body three times a week, attends the Rams’ practices – where he offers advice to teammates – and shoots video of Richland’s competitions.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Naglic said of Sabol’s injury. “It is. He’s been doing this since he was 4 or 5 years old. He has put in the work. Everything extra that you can do, he’s been doing since seventh grade, with the camps, the clubs. He does it year-round on top of playing football and running track.”
Sabol has started running again, and he’s been talking to Division II and Division III schools about playing football or wrestling in college. He intends to major in civil engineering and is open to whatever opportunities come his way.
Those are limited somewhat not only by his injury but the pandemic that has resulted in uncertainty for college coaches, who aren’t sure which athletes will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
“It’s tough to get schools to get back to you with everything that’s going on and people coming back,” Sabol said.
Naglic, who sees Sabol’s toughness and dedication every day – even after his injury – knows that he will be a quality addition to someone’s roster.
“If that’s something he wants to do, I truly, truly believe he’ll have opportunities to do that –whether it be for football or wrestling,” Naglic said. “Whatever he decides he wants to do, there are teams out there that will want him, and he is still going to be a huge impact on their team, if they want him.”
