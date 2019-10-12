EBENSBURG – A glance at the Bishop Carroll sidelines for Friday’s opening kickoff saw almost as many players without pads as there were players suited up to play.
Those injuries, along with the depleted depth at certain positions, played a huge part in the Huskies’ 55-12 loss to visiting Penns Valley.
Bishop Carroll Catholic had to move standout running back Jake Zazvrskey to a wildcat quarterback role.
Missing so many key players really put the offense in a bind for Bishop Carroll.
Knowing it would be up against the wall, the coaching staff chose to take the ball first and see what the offense could do.
“We knew he (Zazvrskey) could play quarterback, he did last season for us,” Bishop Carroll coach Sean Billings said.
“But we have been lucky so far this season to not be as banged up as we were tonight and it showed.”
Overall, the first drive for the Huskies looked promising. A grinding initial first down and a 19-yard burst were all for naught though.
Zazvrskey fumbled the ball on third down inside Penns Valley territory on a play that had potential to keep the drive alive. It was the first of three turnovers for the Huskies, something that Billings and his team had gone away from.
“It’s something we stressed in the past, but we had been careful with the ball the past few games and we got away from (protecting the ball) in practice,” Billings said. “We are definitely going to stress it on Monday and throughout the week and hopefully it won’t be a problem going forward.”
Zazvrskey carried the load, running 18 times in the first half, and had 33 of the 53 first-half yards. He finished the game with 35 rushing yards, leaving the game in the third quarter with an apparent hip injury.
The defense of Penns Valley was free to send multiple blitzes and key in on the backfield of Bishop Carroll.
“Getting some key turnovers was huge,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said.
“Stopping their momentum early on was big with those fumbles. Initially we had to adjust to Zazvrskey in the backfield, but once we were able to, we put the kids in the right spots to make plays.”
The Penns Valley defense had its key moments in the first half.
The Rams forced three turnovers, with two fumbles lost in the first half, both recovered led to two first-half touchdowns.
The second fumble, by senior Mavrick Farabaugh, was on a run that seemingly was going for a first down and potentially into Penns Valley territory. To end the half, the defense forced a three-and-out, a turnover on downs, and a final drive that ended the first half.
Offensively for the Rams, it seemed the only thing that was stopping them was themselves. Their only drive in the first half that did not end in a touchdown ended in a three-and-out. Two drops on the drive, including on third down where the wide receiver was clear of any defender by a good 5 yards but had the ball glance off his hands.
Quarterback Aaron Tobias was 17 for 23 with 239 yards and five scores through the air. Routinely Tobias was free to scan the field and find receivers running open routes. The trio of Logan Snyder, Stephen Ripka, and Gage Ripka combined for all of the catches, yards and scores in the first half.
Bishop Carroll freshman quarterback Johnny Golden came in with Zazvrskey out to run the offense. Golden finished the day completing 3 of his 5 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
“(Golden) was a bright spot,” Billings said. His confidence can definitely rub off on some of the guys going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.