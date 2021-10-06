The injury-riddled Ligonier Valley High School football team has forfeited its WPIAL Allegheny Conference home game against Serra Catholic on Friday.
“Due to a high number of injuries and lack of depth, Ligonier Valley High School will not be able to play football this Friday against Serra Catholic. This issue has created a health and safety concern for our learner athletes and the ability to compete safely,” the school district announced in a Twitter post.
“As a district, we are put in a position to ensure that our learner’s safety is the priority and we will never falter from that stance.”
Ligonier Valley opened the season with five consecutive victories but injuries took a toll each week.
Veteran coach Roger Beitel said the Rams have 14 healthy players on the roster and only one running back available. That back is a freshman who only has junior varsity experience, the coach said.
“We’ve had just an incredible amount of injuries,” Beitel said. “We lost three more kids since Friday night.”
One of those injured in last week’s loss at Steel Valley is Beitel’s son Nick, a standout running back-defensive back.
“The injuries and the lack of depth – you’re talking about kids who have never trained in positions to be able to go out and play, especially at a high varsity level,” Coach Beitel said. “With the injuries we already had, we weren’t comfortable with putting our kids in a position where they would not be able to compete safely.”
Ligonier Valley dropped to 5-2. Undefeated Serra Catholic is 7-0.
Coach Beitel said he is uncertain whether enough injured players will be cleared to return for a scheduled Oct. 15 home game against Summit Academy.
“The majority of injuries we have are long-term,” Coach Beitel said. “But at least we’ll have an opportunity to train kids in positions where we can put a team out on the field to compete.”
