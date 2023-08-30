Sadie Palfrey, a member of the Jerome Junior Rifle Team (JJRT), took home two gold medals in the individual air rifle division at the national 4-H Air Rifle Championships in Nebraska in late June.
Palfrey, 16, won the Pennsylvania 4-H championship in April.
In 2022, Palfrey was part of a four-person JJRT that won the national 4-H smallbore 22 caliber rifle championship.
Palfrey entered as an individual in 2023 because of her prior gold medal win. The 4-H rules prohibit winners from competing in the same category again.
Palfrey was pitted against 84 other individual shooters in the air rifle category. She took part in the three-position event where shots are fired from standing, kneeling and prone positions. Palfrey won gold iwith a high score of 563, beating her nearest competitor by 26 points. In the standing event, Palfrey shot a score of 360 for gold, 16 points higher than the second-place shooter.
The third phase of the competition is the “steel silhouette” shoot, where the targets are metal rams, turkeys, hogs and chickens. Palfrey knocked down 27 animals for a bronze medal and missed another gold by two points.
In 2021, a four-person, all-female JJRT team won gold at the national 4-H event. JJRT coach Barry Rininger now has three national 4-H championships to his record.
“Sadie is a fierce competitor who lets nothing stand in her way," Rininger said. "The 4-H nationals have the top male and female marksmen from all over the USA competing against one another. For a young woman to capture two gold medals and a bronze is an outstanding accomplishment.”
The competition attracted teams and competitors from 42 states and a total of 719 marksmen participated in other phase of the event. Sadie is a home schooled senior and resides in Indiana with her parents Frank and Suzanne Palfrey.
