INDIANA, Pa. – Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper collected a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, but Indiana (Pa.) defeated the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team, 58-37, in Saturday’s regular-season finale.
The Mountain Cats, who locked up the No. 6 seed in the PSAC West Division with 12-16 overall and 10-12 conference records, will travel to third-seeded Seton Hill to open the 2022 PSAC women’s basketball tournament on Monday.
Along with Clapper, Ashley Norling scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Alazaus and Kylah Franklin each tallied six points for Pitt-Johnstown. Molly Wagoner grabbed five rebounds.
Pitt-Johnstown got off to a good start and opened up a four-point lead after one quarter. Back-to-back baskets from Norling and Franklin put the Mountain Cats on top by three with just over a minute left, before Peyton Alazaus’ 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Pitt-Johnstown a 13-9 advantage.
The Mountain Cats maintained the lead over the first five minutes of the second quarter and went up 15-11 on a Clapper bucket at 6:55. However, Indiana came back. The Crimson Hawks hit three 3-pointers and used seven points from Rajah Fink down the stretch to regain a 27-15 lead at the half.
Three straight points from Clapper got the Mountain Cats back to within nine to begin the second half. Indiana was able to extend it to 17, before Cassidy Crawford’s 3-pointer cut it to 39-25 after three quarters.
The Mountain Cats then got a pair of free throws from Franklin less than a minute into the final quarter to narrow it to 39-27, but Pitt-Johnstown just wasn’t able to claw back.
Pitt-Johnstown held Indiana to 38.9% shooting.
Fink’s game-high 21 points and Justina Mascara’s 15 points led the way for Indiana, now 21-7 overall and 15-7 in the PSAC.
