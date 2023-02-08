INDIANA, Pa. – Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper and Peyton Alazaus each scored 15 points to lead four Pitt-Johnstown double-figure scorers, but Indiana (Pa.) was able to slip by the Mountain Cats for a 70-66 PSAC victory on Wednesday evening in Indiana.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 13-10 overall and 10-7 in conference play.
Ashley Norling tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, while Hayden Taylor had a dozen points for the Mountain Cats. Cassidy Crawford scored six points and grabbed four boards off the bench.
Clapper’s 3-pointer followed by two of Alazaus’ 13 first-half points four minutes into the opening quarter put Pitt-Johnstown on top by three. Indiana followed with an 11-4 run, capped by a Teirra Preston basket, to regain the lead at 17-13.
After the Crimson Hawks extended it to 28-18 on Alana Cardona’s 3-pointer, the Mountain Cats got hot and connected on 57% of their shots from the floor in the second quarter to tie it with a 16-6 run over the final 6:18. Norling’s bucket in the paint at the 2:15 mark got Pitt-Johnstown back to within one, and Alazaus hit a pair of free throws 38 seconds later to knot it at 34-all going into the halftime break.
Crawford’s free throws midway through the third quarter completed the Mountain Cats' 10-point comeback and gave Pitt-Johnstown a one-point lead, before Taylor’s jumper made it 42-39. The Mountain Cats maintained the lead and took a slim 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
Indiana scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go back in front, before another basket from Clapper tied it at 54-all with 5:15 to play. It stayed close the rest of the way. However, Gina Adams' 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining put Indiana up by five and the Crimson Hawks made 7 of 8 from the line in the final 25 seconds to hold off the Mountain Cats.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 35% (23-for-57), while holding the Crimson Hawks to just 25% (27-for-59) shooting, including just 5 of 20 from behind the arc. However, Indiana made 11 of 14 from the line, and the Mountain Cats were 13-for-26.
Maria Cicero finished with a game-high 21 points and six rebounds, and Kiera Baughman added 14 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, now 16-7 overall and 11-7 in the PSAC.
