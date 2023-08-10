LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Indiana (Pa.) and Shepherd were selected No. 1 in the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s West and East Division, respective, football preseason poll on Thursday.
Indiana was also voted No. 1 in the 2022 West preseason poll.
In 2022, the Crimson Hawks tallied a 10-2 overall record (6-1 in conference play) and became PSAC champions after a 24-21 win over Shepherd in the title game. The Crimson Hawks collected six first-place votes in the 2023 poll and return nine starters on the defensive side of the ball.
Slippery Rock was voted No. 2 in this year’s West poll, earning two first-place votes. The Rock returns 19 starters and seven all-PSAC players from a season ago, when the team finished 10-3 overall (6-1 PSAC) and advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division II playoffs, marking the fourth consecutive year the team has been in the postseason.
California takes third place in the West poll after a 2022 campaign which saw them earn a 6-5 overall record (4-3 PSAC) to finish fourth in the PSAC West. The Vulcans featured a stifling run defense in 2022, allowing just 57.9 yards per game on the ground, the best mark in the entire conference.
Ranked fourth is Gannon University, which earned a share of the 2022 PSAC West title (along with Indiana and Slippery Rock) by finishing 6-1 in conference play (8-3 overall, just one win shy of a school record.)
Voted fifth in the poll are the Edinboro Fighting Scots, who will look to improve on a 5-6 overall season (2-5 PSAC) with their aggressive defense that forced 21 turnovers in 2022, the second-highest total in the PSAC.
Placing sixth is Seton Hill, which returns seven defensive starters on a squad that surrendered only 18.3 points per game (the fourth-best total in the conference.)
The 2023 PSAC West preseason poll is rounded out by the Clarion Golden Eagles (3-8 overall record in 2022) in seventh place and the Mercyhurst Lakers (2-9 overall). Both teams feature second-year head coaches, with Raymond Monica leading Clarion and Ryan Riemedio guiding Mercyhurst.
Shepherd has earned the top spot in the PSAC East preseason poll for three consecutive seasons. Shepherd earned five first-place votes in the poll and is coming off a season in which it went 13-2 overall (7-0 PSAC), claimed the PSAC East title, and advanced all the way to the NCAA semifinals. The Rams led the conference in scoring (39.2 points per game), rushing (176.7 yards per game), passing (312.5 yards per game) and total offense (489.3 yards per game), but will have to reload after losing six All-Americans, including standout quarterback Tyson Bagent.
The Kutztown Golden Bears were voted No. 2 in this year’s East poll, with two first-place votes. The team, which has had eight straight winning seasons, finished 2022 with an 8-3 record and returns multiple parts of the conference’s top-ranked defense (252.6 yards allowed per game), which was also the eighth-best mark in all of Division II.
West Chester took third place in the poll while collecting a single first-place vote. The Golden Rams’ 170.4 rushing yards per game ranked second in the conference and the team returns its entire offensive line from a season ago.
Ranked fourth is East Stroudsburg, which will look to improve on four wins and a fifth-place finish in the East Division in 2022 by returning a whopping 16 starters, including nine on the defensive side of the ball.
Voted fifth in the poll is Millersville University. The Marauders’ five victories in 2022 totaled the team’s most since 2006, with a fourth-place finish in the East their best since the 2000 season.
Placing sixth is Shippensburg, who finished 2022 with five wins but closed the season strong – winning a pair of games, including a 35-28 overtime victory over Gannon University, which finished tied with Indiana and Slippery Rock with 6-1 conference records in the West.
The Bloomsburg Huskies (a 4-7 overall record in 2022 along with a seventh-place finish in the PSAC East) were voted seventh in this year’s poll.
Rounding out this year’s poll is Lock Haven University in eighth, who continues to rebuild under second-year head coach Dan Mulrooney.
