 By John Rucosky
GREENSBURG – Danny Williams’ power-play goal 3:54 into overtime lifted Indiana past Bishop McCort Catholic 4-3 in a PIHL Class A Penguin Cup Quarterfinal contest on Monday at Kirk Nevin Arena. 

Indiana (12-6-3) outshot Bishop McCort 41-22. The Crimson Crushers (17-3-1) had their nine-game winning streak snapped. 

Indiana, which lost to Bishop McCort 4-2 on Dec. 5, will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Kiski and Norwin on March 10 in the semifinals. 

Adis Ultanbekov tallied a hat trick for Bishop McCort. Bryce Bair picked up two assists and Nikita Zapolski assisted on the other goal.

Cole Bradley made 37 saves for Bishop McCort. 

Each team scored a goal each in the first three periods. 

