A third meeting between two of the area’s more impressive girls basketball teams tops Tuesday’s slate of PIAA basketball tournament games featuring area squads.
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference powers Westmont Hilltop and Chestnut Ridge will tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richland High School.
Westmont Hilltop, the District 6 runner- up in Class 3A, owns two wins over Chestnut Ridge this season, winning 46-31 in New Paris on Jan. 19 and then 39-30 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship game at Central Cambria High School on Feb. 18. Prior to a 50-43 loss to River Valley in the District 6 championship, the Hilltoppers had won 20 straight games.
Coming into another high-stakes meeting with Chestnut Ridge, Hilltoppers coach Brittany Eisenhuth is expecting a spirited clash.
“We both know each other,” Eisenhuth said. “It’s not a surprise to either of us, with our strengths and our weaknesses. I think at the same time, with any game, whether you know them or not, whichever team comes out with more heart and leaves it on the floor, they’re the ones that will come away with it at this point in the season.”
For the Subregion 5-8-9 champion Lions, Tuesday will come down to applying lessons learned from the first two clashes with the Hilltoppers.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said, “and when you’re playing a good defensive team, you’ve got to take your time. You got to wait until the openings come. I just felt like we didn’t play our best game offensively in the first game, nor did we play in the second game our best game defensively. There were just some real breakdowns.”
The 26-2 Hilltoppers pushed past Neshannock 48-42 in their first-round clash on Friday. Sophomore Christiana Gordon tallied 15 points while also guarding the Lancers’ Mairan Haggerty, holding her to 13 points.
The Lions (23-3) topped Keystone Oaks 70-57 in their PIAA opener. Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge’s leading scorer this season with a 21.2-points-per-game average, posted 30 points in her team’s first-round win over the Golden Eagles. Bosch is also yanking down 9.8 rebounds per game, according to stats posted online.
Tuesday’s winner will take on either Avonworth, the District 7 champion, or District 7 fifth-place squad Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Friday’s quarterfinal at a site and time to be determined.
In Tuesday’s other action:
Girls Class 2A
Bishop McCort Catholic vs. Redbank Valley, at Kiski Area High School, 6 p.m.: After dispatching District 7 runner-up Freedom Area in the first round, the Crimson Crushers will face the District 9 champion Bulldogs.
Bishop McCort (15-13) got 23 points from Gianna Gallucci, 22 more from Cami Beppler and 13 from Bria Bair this past Friday while beating a different set of Bulldogs this past Friday.
Redbank Valley (26-1) hammered District 7 sixth-place finisher Serra Catholic 63-36 in their first-round game on Friday. The Bulldogs haven’t lost since a Dec. 27 setback to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at the Holiday Hoopfest at California (Pa.). A win over Rockwood the following day triggered a 19-game winning streak heading into Tuesday.
The victor will face either District 7 third-place finisher Burgettstown or District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic in Friday’s quarterfinal at a site and time to be determined.
Boys Class 1A
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. La Academia Partnership Charter, at Chambersburg High School, 7 p.m.: The District 5 champion Mountaineers raced past St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 74-33 in the first round. A PIAA finalist two years ago, Berlin Brothersvalley faces a Leones team that took fourth in District 3 and pasted Sullivan County 69-26 in their first-round battle.
Pace Prosser netted 28 points in Berlin Brothersvalley’s convincing win over the WolfPack at Pitt-Johnstown. Craig Jarvis added 16 for the 23-2 Mountaineers.
Per statistics posted online, La Academia is led by Alex Ermakov’s 19.3 points per game, while Jerry Johnson Jr. averages 12.6. The Leones – in only their third year as a program – were powered by 25 points from the 6-foot-3 Johnson in their win at Sullivan County. Ermakov tallied the game’s first 11 points.
The winner on Tuesday will take on either District 3 fifth-place finisher Mount Calvary Christian or District 1 runner-up Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian in Friday’s quarterfinal at a site and time to be determined.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
