JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley strung together a near flawless first two quarters, spearheaded by nine 3-pointers, to take a four-point lead into the break against Imani Christian Academy.
But the Mountaineers could not mirror that performance in the second half as they were outscored 29-14 in the third period, and their season was snuffed out by the Saints 79-70 in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament on Tuesday at Pitt-Johnstown.
“I think we just got a little more settled on defense,” Imani Christian coach Omar Foster said of the second half turnaround. “Once we got settled on defense and got to making stops, we were able to get our offense going.”
Five different players scored in the third for the Saints led by sophomore Bezaleel Abdul, who dropped 10 points in the quarter and finished tied with a team-high 20.
Sophomore Avery Wesley also had 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman Markus Williams scored 15 points, and fellow freshman Alier Maluk, a 6-foot-10 forward and Division I prospect with several offers, including one from Pitt, ended with 13.
Berlin (17-9) forced eight turnovers in a first half where it led by as many as seven, but the Mountaineers were bombarded by an explosive Imani Christian offense early in the third.
The Saints flipped the game in their favor with a 17-3 run to open up a 48-38 advantage. After continuing to push the pace, they had a lead as large as 14 before going into the fourth up 60-49.
Imani Christian, the District 7 No. 4 seed, never trailed after that.
“We like to play fast in transition,” said Foster. “We’re an athletic team. We’re guard-dominant, so that’s kind of our game. We work really hard in practice to be in shape to play at a fast pace for four quarters.”
The Mountaineers turned it over five times in the third and just never got into a comfortable rhythm offensively.
“I thought in the third quarter, they put some pressure on us defensively,” said Berlin coach Tanner Prosser. “We had a couple turnovers, missed a couple shots and they took advantage.
“They’re a really good team, and we were going to have to play excellent for 32 minutes, not 26.”
Sophomore Craig Jarvis tallied a game-high 23 points, including seven, first half 3-pointers, each one sending the Berlin faithful into a frenzy.
Pace Prosser added 21 points, but battled foul trouble over the final 16 minutes after picking up his third personal foul as the second quarter clock ticked down.
Junior Ryan Blubaugh scored 14 points, all of them coming in the fourth quarter, as he alone for a long stretch in the fourth tried to will the three-time defending District 5 champions back into the game.
Berlin cut the lead to eight, 62-54 with a little more than six minutes to go, but Imani Christian quickly responded with a 10-5 run to seal it.
Blubaugh also drew the main assignment on Maluk, who had just two points at halftime.
But when the double team came, it left opportunities for the Saints on the perimeter.
“When you have a guy 6-10 like that, you have to have help in there,” said Coach Prosser. “Obviously, we had to have two guys in there. That spreads you out and kind of allows some lanes.”
Looking ahead, Berlin will bring every starter aside from senior Tyler Miller back next season.
“A big thank you to our lone senior Tyler Miller,” said Coach Prosser. “He was a great leader for us all year.
“Our other guys got some great experiences this year, got to play in some big games on some big stages. I think those guys will learn from those experiences, and hopefully, it will fuel them to be even better next year.”
